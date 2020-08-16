texas news

Hostage situation over after Austin-area officer involved shooting

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- An hours-long hostage situation is over after a suspect accused of shooting three police officers in a suburb of Austin, Texas, surrendered peacefully.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, the Cedar Park Police Department said the suspect and a third hostage, his mom, came out of a home peacefully. The scene will still be active, though, as officials investigate.

An hour earlier, two other hostages, were released.



Interim Chief of Police Mike Harmon said during a news conference on Sunday that officers responded to a call at a home from a mother who said her son kicked in the door of the home.

The mother, a juvenile and another person, whose age was unknown, were inside, authorities said.

Harmon said when officers arrived, they were met with gunfire and taken to a local hospital. All three officers were in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries. At least one officer stayed in the hospital overnight.

It is unclear if the suspect was injured.

Harmon said that the Cedar Park Police Department has a history at the residence, but did not provide details.

There are some social media posts the suspect made but Harmon did not go into details.

"I have been made aware of that," said Harmon when asked about social media posts. "I have not actually seen those, but I guess at some point, there was a Facebook Live streamed by the suspect."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered his best wishes to the officers injured in the incident.

"Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved," Gov. Abbott said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasofficer injuredpolice officer injuredtexas newsshootoutofficer involved shootingshootingpolice officer shotpolice officerinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
COVID-19 patient marries fiancée at San Antonio hospital
Vanessa Guillen: Timeline of soldier's death and legacy
3 Texas Parks & Wildlife workers dead in helicopter crash
Having trouble finding Dr Pepper? Here's why
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy standing near ice cream truck struck by hit-and-run driver: Police
Teen picking up pizza shot and killed in car: Police
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
You might notice your take home income increase next month
Violent Weekend: 2 triple shootings Sunday in Philly
Man charged in attempted kidnapping of WWE star: Police
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, A Late Day Storm Possible
Show More
Panda cam: Panda at National Zoo could give birth within days
Longtime Bucks Burger King worker gets new bike from police after theft
Everything to know about the 2020 Democratic National Convention
Former player becomes first-ever Black NFL team president
Sea turtle entangled in line, circled by sharks rescued
More TOP STORIES News