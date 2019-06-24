Hot air balloon in Hannibal, Missouri, hits spectators during hard landing

HANNIBAL, Mo. -- A celebration in Missouri turned scary Saturday after a hot air balloon made a hard landing in the middle of a crowd.

It happened at about 6 p.m. during a hot air balloon festival in Hannibal, Missouri, that was part of the city's bicentennial celebrations.

The scary moment was caught on camera and is hard to watch at some moments as the balloon hits several people during its hard landing.

One little girl suffered minor injuries, the Hannibal Bicentennial Celebration committee told CNN affiliate KHQA. Another person told KHQA that his mother had been knocked down by the balloon basket and suffered a cut to her hand but was otherwise okay.

Though fire trucks and ambulances were seen on the scene, officials said the "all clear" was given early on and the event continued as planned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
caught on videohot air balloon crashu.s. & worldcaught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen among 9 people shot in weekend violence in Philadelphia
Out-of-control driver hits man sitting in front of store
Fishermen reel in large shark off beach in Brigantine
Person struck by Amtrak train in Delaware County
'Dog the Bounty Hunter' co-star in medically induced coma
Man accused of killing woman, grandson charged with Feb. murder
Former congressman Joe Sestak launches presidential campaign
Show More
NY man becomes 11th to die on Dominican Republic vacation
Philadelphia refinery fire extinguished, air monitoring continues
Passengers lucky to be unharmed after plane crash in NJ
Driver who hit 2 women blames mechanical issue with SUV
Best-selling author Judith Krantz dies at 91
More TOP STORIES News