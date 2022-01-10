Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington offering Covid isolation package

A local hotel is offering a semi-extended stay package for guests who have to isolate if they are feeling okay, but someone in their household tests positive for Covid-19.
Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington just launched this new incentive in response to a rise in Covid cases.
This is about staying safe and also having a place to go -- somewhere beautiful and historic.
You're supporting a local business, but also finding a place to work remotely and get through the isolation period in a healthy and stress-free way.
"We know that people have to work and they have to figure out a way to stay safe," says Anthony Stagliano, the director of sales and marketing at Hotel Du Pont.
"They may have to isolate themselves, not necessarily because they're sick, but because somebody is sick at home. We created this extended stay package for the person who has to work, but can't work at home or in their office. We know they need WiFi."
Hotel Du Pont's Stay Safe package is a special rate of 25% off for two to five nights.
They're following all CDC guidelines, making sure that people are distanced and able to work remotely, peacefully and safely.
This idea is not unusual.
In fact, if you're visiting New Zealand, or you live there and you are returning, you have to isolate for two weeks.
They call it "managed isolation" or "mandatory quarantine" and you foot the bill.
In New Zealand, they choose the rooms.
At Hotel Du Pont, you can stay where you like -- an idea that works for a lot of households where there simply isn't a logistical way to isolate under one roof.
Hotel Du Pont hopes the idea will catch on. It's a good way to keep the local hotel and tourism industries going strong during this tough time.