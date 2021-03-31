Hotel evacuated following fire at hotel in Old City Philadelphia

Hotel evacuated following fire at hotel in Old City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a hotel in Old City Philadelphia.

According to officials, the fire began on the third floor of the hotel at 3rd and Chestnut Streets at about 9:30 a.m.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene and showed firefighters on the roof of the building and the sidewalk nearby.

Traffic on Chestnut Street was closed between 3rd and 4th streets following the fire.

Officials said the building was occupied at the time of the blaze.

There was no immediate word on injuries.
