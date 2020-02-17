Bensalem hotel explosion caused by aerosol can, burning candle, source says

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people suffered minor injuries after an explosion at a hotel in Bensalem Township on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the Extended Stay of America on Tillman Drive, officials said.

Authorities said two people suffered minor injuries after an explosion inside the hotel room.

A law enforcement source tells Action News the explosion was a result of a woman spraying an aerosol can near a burning candle in the bathroom.

The woman was knocked to the ground and her husband fell trying to get to the bathroom, the source said.

The hotel has since reopened, with the exception of two rooms on the second floor.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
