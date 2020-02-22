Man steals chair from Homewood Suites hotel in Plymouth Township: Police

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County are searching for a man who went furniture shopping at a hotel.

The incident happened on February 12 around 7:15 p.m. at the Homewood Suites by Hilton on 200 Lee Drive in Plymouth Township.

Surveillance video released by police on Friday captured the man walking in to the lobby and sitting down in an armchair.

The man apparently liked the chair so much, he decided to take it home.

The video shows him lifting up the chair and walking out the door with it.



Anyone who can identify the armchair bandit is asked to to contact Officer Michael Watts at mwatts@plymouthtownship.org or Detective Jeffrey McGee at jmcgee@plymouthtownship.org or call 610-279-1901.
