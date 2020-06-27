Hour of prayer brings police, first responders together with community

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Banner plane crashes into water off N.J. coast
AccuWeather: Humid Night
Baby killed, 4 others injured in Amazon truck crash on NJ Turnpike
Amish teen who vanished after church event still missing
Princeton University removes Woodrow Wilson's name from school
NFL player speaks out after alleged racist incident at Chipotle
Double shooting on City Avenue, suspects flee in car
Show More
Mandatory mask order for Philly; green phase could be delayed
Amazon driver fulfills unusual delivery instructions
Florida COVID-19 daily cases surge to more than 9,500 Saturday
Multiple shootings lead to 1 killed, 6 injured in Philadelphia
No, the DOJ isn't handing out 'face mask exempt' cards
More TOP STORIES News