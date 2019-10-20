Fire spreads to surrounding homes after house explodes in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A house exploded and sparked a large fire that has burned through several homes in Allentown early Sunday

It happened around 3:20 a.m. on the 900 block of Green Street.

Neighbors called 911 to report a house on the block had exploded.

When fire crews arrived there were heavy flames coming from all three floors and quickly spreading to neighboring homes. Firefighters also reported a heavy smell of gas.

Police went door-to-door evacuating the residents of the block.



The fire continues to burn several hours later. Flames can often be seen shooting through the thick black smoke, billowing above the homes as firefighters work to conatin the blaze.

UGI has shut down the utilities to the homes on the street.

Officials said 10 homes have been impacted thus far. All of the homes were occupied.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

**This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.**
