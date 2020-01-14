House explosion reported in Bucks County

BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency officials are on the scene of a house explosion in Buckingham Township, Bucks County.

The call went out to police and fire personnel shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the report of an explosion on the 4200 block of Biddeford Circle.

Officials say there was no fire present when they arrived at the home.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
