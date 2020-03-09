Woman injured in Southwest Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a fire in Southwest Philadelphia early MondayThe fire broke out in a row home on South 61st Street near Elmwood Avenue.Maurisa Seamon lives next door to the row home where the fire started around 3 a.m."We called 911," Seamon said. "I heard the beeping, which was the fire alarm, and then when I walked in the room I smelled the smell. It smelled like rubber was burning."Seamon woke up her mother and went outside. She spotted fierce flames at her neighbor's home."Oh, it was intense. It was intense," Seamon described. "As we came out, outside right there in the living room we seen fire- flames. It was just crazy."Arriving firefighters were met with heavy fire from the basement and first floor.Firefighters rescued the longtime resident.Authorities say the victim suffered smoke inhalation and burns over 80 percent of her body.Fire crews placed the fire under control within 25 minutes.The cause of the fire is under investigation.