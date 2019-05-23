House fire destroys $1 million in luxury cars in Florida

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Fire destroyed more than a million dollars' worth of luxury cars, in a matter of minutes in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Tuesday.

Investigators are still trying to determine how it happened.

A Bentley, Porsche and Tesla were among the charred vehicles inside a specialty dual garage.

The house belongs to a Canadian car enthusiast who bought the home specifically to store his collection.

Neighbors said he owned over 100 luxury vehicles.

The homeowner was out of town when the fire broke out.

It took close to 50 firefighters to put out the flames.
