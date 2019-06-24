House fire, partial collapse in Port Richmond section of Philadelphia

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a house fire and partial collapse in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

The fire erupted Monday morning in the 1800 block of East Monmouth Street.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire and a partial collapse of a vacant house.

PECO crews are also responding because of wires on the property.

So far there are no reports of injuries.
