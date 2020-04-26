More than a dozen people displaced by fire in Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A house fire in Strawberry Mansion has left more than a dozen area residents out of their homes Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 12:15 a.m. on the 1600 block of North 27th Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene they saw flames coming from the roof of a home and smoke showing from adjoining homes.

Officials said it took about an hour and a half to bring the fire under control.

A total of 14 residents were displaced from their homes, mostly due to smoke damage in the adjoining homes.

There were no reports of injuries.

So far there is no word on what might have sparked the blaze.
