House fires leaves 2 people injured in Collingswood, New Jersey

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people were injured, one critically, after a house fire on Sunday afternoon in Collingswood, New Jersey.

The fire was reported at 2:18 p.m. on the 200 block of Crestmont Terrace.

The flames were quickly brought under control.

The view from the Action Cam showed a number of first responders and investigators on the scene.

There was no immediate word on a cause of this fire.

As with any fire resulting in injury, the Camden County prosecutor's office is investigating.
