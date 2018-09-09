House partially collapses in city's Mantua section

Crews are on the scene of a partial house collapse in the Mantua section of the city.The Action Cam is on the 3900 block of Aspen Street, where a three-story home has partially collapsed.Police and firefighters arrived to the scene around 6:15 a.m. Sunday to find the third floor had collapsed onto the second floor.Crews quickly evacuated the dwelling.All the residents managed to get out safely.Five residents from neighboring homes were also evacuated.PECO has been called to deal with downed wires in the area.------