Texas pizza delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint with 2-year-old in back seat

PASADENA, Texas -- Authorities in Texas say a man held a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint and led police on a chase while his girlfriend's 2-year-old son was in the back seat of the car.Authorities say it started around 11 p.m. Tuesday when a Houston police officer responded to a call about a two-car crash.When the officer arrived, the driver of a silver Ford at the scene suddenly took off. A chase ensued, going into the city of Pasadena.When the Ford came to a stop, police said a man, identified as 25-year-old Elpidio Cruz Jr., jumped out of the back seat, running off between houses.Police said the Ford belonged to a pizza delivery driver and Cruz was sitting in the back seat holding him at gunpoint.Also in the back seat, police said, was the 2-year-old son of Cruz's girlfriend.According to authorities, Cruz forced the delivery driver to flee the crash scene when the officer showed up.Police believe the pizza delivery driver stopped to help at the initial accident scene and that's when Cruz pulled a gun on him.The pizza delivery driver and the 2-year-old boy are said to be fine.Cruz remains on the run, according to Houston police.He faces aggravated kidnapping, endangering a child, and felon in possession of a weapon charges.