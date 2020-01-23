Texas pizza delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint with 2-year-old in back seat

PASADENA, Texas -- Authorities in Texas say a man held a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint and led police on a chase while his girlfriend's 2-year-old son was in the back seat of the car.

Authorities say it started around 11 p.m. Tuesday when a Houston police officer responded to a call about a two-car crash.

When the officer arrived, the driver of a silver Ford at the scene suddenly took off. A chase ensued, going into the city of Pasadena.

When the Ford came to a stop, police said a man, identified as 25-year-old Elpidio Cruz Jr., jumped out of the back seat, running off between houses.

Police said the Ford belonged to a pizza delivery driver and Cruz was sitting in the back seat holding him at gunpoint.

Also in the back seat, police said, was the 2-year-old son of Cruz's girlfriend.

According to authorities, Cruz forced the delivery driver to flee the crash scene when the officer showed up.

Police believe the pizza delivery driver stopped to help at the initial accident scene and that's when Cruz pulled a gun on him.

The pizza delivery driver and the 2-year-old boy are said to be fine.

Cruz remains on the run, according to Houston police.

He faces aggravated kidnapping, endangering a child, and felon in possession of a weapon charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texaskidnappingu.s. & worldpizzacarjacking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News