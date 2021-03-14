WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
How City Hall clocks are advanced for Daylight Saving Time
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Early morning light in the sky around Philly area from SpaceX launch
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Mom overturns wrongful convictions, catches true killer in daughter's murder
AccuWeather: Sunny and windy, enhanced fire danger today
Another 45 Philly schools to open Monday for Pre-K to 2nd grade students
Oscars 2021: Nominations to be announced Monday
Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium passes 25,000 vaccine doses distributed
Show More
Crash closes NB lanes of I-476 in Radnor Twp. for several hours
Italy prepares for Easter lockdown as COVID cases grow exponentially
Philadelphia Police Sgt. O'Connor killed in line of duty 1 year ago
City grassroots organizers gather to discuss gun violence solutions
Police investigate sexual assault of Temple University student
More TOP STORIES News