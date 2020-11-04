2020 presidential election

How many electoral votes does each state have? A look at the electoral college in the 2020 election

What's all this hubbub about 270?

It's not about the 270 whales stranded this fall on Australia's island state of Tasmania. It's not about congestion on Interstate 270 feeding commuters into Washington, D.C. It's about who's going to sit in the White House for the next four years.


See All National Results

IT'S THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE



Nearly 2.9 million more people voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but she still lost.

President Donald Trump won because he took the Electoral College, under a system set up in the U.S. Constitution and refined through the centuries.

This is where the magic number comes into play. To win the White House, a candidate must win at least 270 electoral votes.

That's a majority of the 538 that are up for grabs in the 50 states.

THE NUMBERS


Each state is allotted a different number of electoral votes, based on how many representatives it has in the House, plus its two senators.

California has the most electoral votes with 55. Texas is next with 38 electoral votes. The candidate who wins New York or Florida can pocket 29 electoral votes toward the race to get 270. Illinois and Pennsylvania each have 20. Rounding out the top 10 list of states with the most electoral votes is Ohio with 18; Georgia and Michigan with 16 and North Carolina with 15.

Among other swing states: Alaska has 3, Nevada has 6, Wisconsin has 10 and Arizona has 11.

Ways Biden can win



If Biden wins in the west in Arizona and Nevada, where he's leading Wednesday morning, then he needs only two of the following three states: Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. (As of 6 a.m. PT, Biden has a narrow lead in Michigan and Wisconsin, but Trump had a lead in Pennsylvania. There are still lots of votes to be counted, especially in Pennsylvania.)

A surprise win in Georgia would make the electoral map even rosier for Biden. With hypothetical wins in the Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, Biden would reach 260 of the 270 electoral votes needed. Then he would only need one other battleground state to fall his way to secure victory.

Ways Trump can win



Trump's paths to victory are a little more scattered across the map. There's one scenario where he wins in the outstanding southern states, Georgia and North Carolina, but even that puts him about 23 electoral votes shy of victory. He'd need a combination of any two other battleground states to win (Arizona + Nevada, Wisconsin + Michigan, Michigan + Pennsylvania, etc.).

As of 10 a.m. PT, Trump has a lead in Georgia, North Carolina and also Pennsylvania. Still, winning all of those puts him just shy of 270, so he'd need to win one more key undecided state to secure reelection.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvote 2020governmentjoe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
Democrats losing paths to Senate control as Republicans hang on
How does ABC News make its Election Night projections?
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Michigan 2020 live presidential election results
LIVE updates and resources for 2020 Election
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE Election Results for Pa., NJ and Del.
2020 presidential election results: Trump, Biden race to 270
Thousands of mail-in ballots counted in Philly, but thousands more remain
Biden breaks record for most votes in history
LIVE updates and resources for 2020 Election
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Live Pa. election result updates in Trump, Biden presidential race
Show More
No winner has Pa. voters anxious over election outcome
NJ 2020 live election results
Delaware 2020 live presidential election results
Girl shot inside Philly home, police looking for mom's boyfriend
City to release bodycam video of Walter Wallace shooting today
More TOP STORIES News