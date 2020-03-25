Cumberland, Burlington counties announce coronavirus-related deaths

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Health officials in Cumberland and Burlington counties reported coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday.Officials in Cumberland County said a Bridgeton resident died after testing positive for COVID-19.The patient was hospitalized and tested for COVID-19 but passed away before the positive test results were received, officials said."It is our understanding that the deceased suffered from other underlying health conditions that put them in a high-risk category," said Megan Sheppard, the county's health officer.Cumberland County currently has one death and three confirmed cases of coronavirus.Burlington County has reported three coronavirus-related deaths.The residents were an 87-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man and an 85-year-old man, all of Mount Laurel. They all tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.Burlington County also reported 10 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 59.Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that the state has become No. 2 in the nation for positive COVID-19 results, but said that is the result of much more testing over recent days.In New Jersey, 62 people have died from the virus, and nearly 4,400 have tested positive.