Health & Fitness

3 Mount Laurel, New Jersey nursing home patients dead after testing positive for COVID-19

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three patients of the Laurel Brook Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center died after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

The residents were an 87-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man and an 85-year-old man, the Burlington County health director said. Two other patients and five employees have also tested positive for the virus.

"The safety and health of Laurel Brook residents and staff is our unitary concern. We are working closely with local and state health departments and taking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) protocols to help contain further spread of the virus," officials said in a statement. "Of course, we are continually monitoring all Laurel Brook residents for COVID-19 symptoms along with daily employee screenings. We have a policy, that we will keep for the foreseeable future, for our staff members to stay home if they have any symptoms of respiratory illness, without regard to cause."

On Wednesday, Burlington County reported 10 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the county total to 59.

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for New Jersey, paving the way for federal funding and assistance to the state for all areas impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In New Jersey, at least 62 people have died from the virus, and nearly 4,400 have tested positive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscumberland countycoronavirus deathscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News