New Jersey lawmakers to vote on pay raises

A bill up for vote in the New Jersey Senate Monday would allow lawmakers to give themselves a big pay raise.

If the measure passes, it would increase salaries by more than $30,000 a year.

For some, it would mark the first pay raise in more than 20 years.

Despite that, lawmakers are divided on the issue.

If the bill passes, lawmakers in the state assembly and senate would see their salaries increase from $49,000 a year to $82,000.

The governor's salary would also increase by $35,000, but that would not go into effect until 2026 after Governor Phil Murphy leaves office.