How to get quality dental care at affordable prices

Gina Gannon shows you how Universal Dentistry is helping patients in the Philadelphia area keep their pearly whites in tip-top shape.

For 15 years Universal Dentistry has served patients around the Philadelphia area, providing an array of services in general dentistry, including cleanings, root canals, bridges, dentures and more, all at an affordable price. Gina Gannon shows you how the staff is helping patients keep their pearly whites in tip-top shape.

For more information or to schedule an appointment/consult, visit Universal Dentistry or call 1-888-322-0487.
