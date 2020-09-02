How to stop the annoying things about masks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's no question masks can hurt your ears, impact your complexion and even make it hard to see. But as Consumer Reports reveals, a few easy adjustments can ensure a safe, and comfortable mask-wearing experience for everyone.
Fogged up glasses, ear irritation, and even acne. These are just some of the annoyances that can sometimes come from wearing a mask.
"Wearing masks is essential to slowing the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean you have to put up with the annoyances that come from wearing them. There are some simple solutions," said Lauren Friedman of Consumer Reports.
If you wear glasses or sunglasses and they are constantly fogging up, a mask with a wire sewn in at the top is your best bet. Pinch the top of your mask so that it fits the shape of your nose. Next, tighten the sides for a snug fit.
You can also apply an anti-fogging solution to your lens. You can also try wearing your glasses on top of your mask.
Are you suffering from "mask-acne?"
"When you wear your mask for a long period of time, you sweat, which causes bacteria to build up. That can cause acne. Make sure your face and your mask are both clean before heading out. If you're still breaking out, a topical over-the-counter acne cream that contains benzoyl peroxide can help," she said.
If your ears feel irritated from wearing your mask, it's because the elastic ear loops cause friction that can irritate the backs of your ears. Rub some petroleum jelly behind your ears. You can also switch to a tie-back mask instead of an elastic ear loop one.
And you know you're not supposed to be touching your mask, but it keeps slipping off.
"If your mask keeps slipping, tighten it until it feels a little harder to breathe. You should also notice your mask moving in and out as you breathe," she said.
Follow these tips so you can wear your mask to keep others safe and stay comfortable at the same time.
Having trouble being understood while you're wearing a mask? CR says it's not really a matter of speaking louder to be heard, you should make sure you're speaking slowly and clearly, and ask other mask wearers to do the same.
How to stop the annoying things about masks
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News