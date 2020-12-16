data journalism

Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

Many states are prioritizing groups like frontline workers and people in nursing homes for COVID-19 vaccination. See where you are in line.
By Grace Manthey, Jonathan Fagg and Adriana Aguilar
LOS ANGELES -- The FDA is starting to approve COVID-19 vaccines and the first ones are being delivered to states and administered this week.

Most people won't be able to get it right away. For example, states are prioritizing groups like frontline workers and people in nursing homes in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Answer the questions below to find out how many people in your area may get the vaccine before you. Population estimates are based on data from the Vaccine Allocation Planner tool developed by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation.

Please note that prioritization may vary by state and this interactive is meant to give an estimate. You may fall into a different category based on special circumstances or different requirements in your state.


Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesdata journalismcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATA JOURNALISM
Attending a gathering? Assess your COVID risk here
NJ family shares tragic story of loss as COVID deaths skyrocket
What 250,000 COVID-19 deaths really means
Excitement building for first-time voters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Nor'easter to bring snow, wintry mix
Nor'easter Blog: Action News reporting around Philadelphia area
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Flakes fly in Philly: SEPTA changes, no snow day for city schools
NJ governor declares State of Emergency ahead of storm
Send us your photos and videos of the snow!
Show More
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
Check School Closings, Early Dismissals, & All Virtual Classes
Biden introduces Buttigieg as his transportation pick
COVID vaccinations begin in Philly
Restrictions, snow storm creating one-two punch for Pa. grocery stores
More TOP STORIES News