Lincoln Financial Field, Eagles host high school football game after shooting

The Philadelphia Eagles organization will host the remainder of the game beginning at 4 p.m.
#BREAKING. The #Eagles tell me that the game between Pleasantville and Camden that was postponed because of that shooting will be resumed Wednesday at 4p at Lincoln Financial Field! 👏🏻@6abc— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) November 18, 2019
The shooting at the game between the Pleasantville Greyhounds and Camden Panthers on Friday night left 10-year-old Micah critically injured and a 15-year-old boy with a graze wound.
The man who police say was the intended target of the shooting was hit and seriously wounded.
Angela Tennant knows her son Micah, nickname "Dew," has a long road to recovery. But she's clinging to faith, not hope, that he'll pull through.
She posted on social media over the weekend, "We're not using the word hope when it comes to Dew...I've got Big Faith."
Micah remains in critical condition at Cooper University Hospital.
Six men now face charges in connection to the shooting, including the 27-year-old victim.
Action News has learned the men facing charges for shooting - including Alvin Wyatt, who faces three counts of attempted murder - will likely have detention hearings Thursday.
Wednesday's game will resume at the 4:58 mark of the third quarter with Camden leading, 6-0.
The team that wins will face Cedar Creek High School on Saturday for the Central Group 2 Sectional Championship, at the home field of the higher seed.
"We are proud to stand united with the Camden and Pleasantville communities to demonstrate that acts of violence won't win," said Philadelphia Eagles President Don Smolenski. "The game of football is a unifier, and on behalf of the National Football League, the Philadelphia Eagles are honored to unite all of us today."
Each high school will be provided a defined number of free passes, specifically for players' parents and family members. The game will be closed to the general public.