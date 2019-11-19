N.J. high school football game to resume at Lincoln Financial Field, boy in critical condition

The Philadelphia Eagles organization confirmed to Action News the game will played at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
#BREAKING. The #Eagles tell me that the game between Pleasantville and Camden that was postponed because of that shooting will be resumed Wednesday at 4p at Lincoln Financial Field! 👏🏻@6abc— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) November 18, 2019
The man who police say was the intended target of the shooting was hit and seriously wounded.
The shooting at the game between the Pleasantville Greyhounds and Camden Panthers also left 10-year-old Micah critically injured and a 15-year-old boy with a graze wound.
Angela Tennant knows her son Micah, nickname "Dew," has a long road to recovery. But she's clinging to faith, not hope, that he'll pull through.
She posted on social media over the weekend,"We're not using the word hope when it comes to Dew...I've got Big Faith."
Micah remains in critical condition at Cooper University Hospital.
The chaos that unfolded was still fresh in the minds of many on Monday.
The harrowing scene of panicked people running hit particularly hard for parent Bryan Barne, who is not only an employee of the school district but also had children in stands when the gunshots rang out.
"It hit home, it hit home, even though it had nothing to with our students, but it hit home," Barne said.
Six men now face charges in connection to the shooting, including the 27-year-old victim.
Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin chose not to address reports the shooting was in retaliation to another crime
"I'm not going to dignify their stupid argument with a response, I don't care what they were arguing about. They brought guns into a youth facility, they shot a 10-year-old, and I don't think it matters that much why," said Riggin
Riggin praised the response of first responders and neighboring police to help catch the suspects.
He also commented on a visit he had with the family of the wounded 10-year-old.
"He's a great little kid, 10 years old and he's just really in a bad situation right now. The family's positivity and strength, it's really inspiring," Riggin said.
A senior on Pleasantville's team said he will be wearing #10 on his jersey for Micah when they complete their playoff game.
Action News also sat down with Mayor Jesse Tweedle Sr. who also spent time with the family on Monday.
"When you walk in that room, you can feel the love," Tweedle said.
He also touched on things moving forward as the community tries to move past the shooting.
"It's going to bring everyone together, these are the type of things that identify what a community is all about," he added.
Action News has learned the men facing charges for shooting - including Alvin Wyatt, who faces three counts of attempted murder - will likely have detention hearings Thursday.
Counselors were also made available at the high school, a reality parents lament, but understand is necessary.
"(My son) couldn't even sleep that night, he couldn't even go to sleep, I had to stay up with him until five, six o'clock in the morning," Barnes said.
Still traumatized, residents at Monday's council meeting asked what if safer measures were in place at football games- like metal detectors.
"It should have been easy to take those wands at other facilities, and bring them--and I don't care if it took four hours to wand every person that walked through gate," said Councilman Lawrence 'Tony' Davenport.
"At least get equipment where you have to walk through metal detectors. Something simple could have made a world of difference," said Pastor Willie Francois.