Hulk Hogan helps rescue teenage girl trapped after Florida car crash

TAMPA, Florida -- Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend rescued a teenage girl who was trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash in Florida, according to Hogan's social media posts.

Hogan said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that he used a ballpoint pen to puncture the car's airbag and free the girl after witnessing the accident Sunday night in Tampa.

His new wife, yoga instructor Sky Daily, took to Facebook to praise the quick action taken by her 70-year-old husband and the couple's friend Jake Rask.

"By all appearances, she was unscathed, just really rattled, which is an absolute miracle!" Daily wrote.

The Tampa Police Department said in an email Tuesday that there were only minor injuries from the crash.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, is a WWE Hall of Fame member and lives in the Tampa Bay area.

"Thank you, God, all is well even now," he said on X. "Amen HH."