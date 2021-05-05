Aidy Bryant talks final season of Hulu's 'Shrill,' not being defined by your body

Aidy Bryant is back as Annie in the third and final season of Hulu's comedy series "Shrill" and while she calls the goodbye bittersweet, the comedian is proud of how the show comes to an end."I think it's our best season yet and I really love where it ends, so I think it's like a good landing of the plane," Bryant said.Bryant teased that audiences will be happy with Annie's journey on season 3, saying her character is advocating for herself and making "big moves."The show is funny, heartfelt and addresses what it means "to have a body in this world," according to Bryant, and answers the question: "How can you change your life without changing your exterior?""Especially for women, I think there are so many pressures about how to have the perfect body or what is deemed valuable because of your appearance and there's so much more to people than that," Bryant said.While the show won't solve all of the characters' problems before sending them off, Bryant revealed that each one has drastically changed their coping mechanisms and self-talk over the course of the series. The actress hopes fans take away an important lesson: "Be good to yourself."Based on Lindy West's memoir, "Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman," the series is rooted in real experiences. West, who is also an executive producer, said this is the show she needed when she was younger and hopes it continues to empower women."I hope that some cute, fat teenage girls can grow up feeling like it's okay for them to exist and take up space and be happy," West said.Bryant and West kicked off the first season with a mission to represent a "fat character with a lot of dignity" and the fans have responded."To hear from so many women who really saw that and felt that -- it just means everything to me," Bryant said. "I want to give them all a big hug!"