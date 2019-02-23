Breaking! Twin engine cargo plane down in bay near Anahuac- 3 people-per FAA on board- #abc13 pic.twitter.com/63sRsMFWrM — Deborah Wrigley (@wrigleyABC13) February 23, 2019

Human remains have been found by investigators after a Boeing 767 nose-dived into the Trinity Bay in Chambers County Saturday.According to the FAA, the flight carries an Atlas flight number but was painted in Amazon colors."Our thoughts and prayers are with the flight crew, their families and friends along with the entire team at Atlas Air during this terrible tragedy. We appreciate the first responders who worked urgently to provide support," Amazon said in a statement.Atlas Air also sent the following statement in response to the crash:A preliminary report stated that the two-engine Boeing 767 cargo jetliner crashed shortly before 12:45 p.m. Saturday near the City of Anahuac, in the Trinity Bay.During a press conference Saturday afternoon, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said they first started receiving 911 reports from witnesses who said to have seen the jet go down into the north end of the bay at Jack's Pocket.The Federal Aviation Administration issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT) on Atlas Air Flight 3591 after losing radar and radio contact with the Boeing 767 approximately 30 miles southeast of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The aircraft was flying from Miami to Houston."The first thing that I saw the minute I got there is just floating debris," Hawthrone said. "Everything from bed sheets to women's clothing to cardboard boxes."Hawthorne believed they will be searching the scene for weeks, as the area where the plane landed is best known for duck hunting."The problem that everybody is going to have in this recovery process is that the water goes from 5-feet deep to zero and that 0-feet deep is nothing but mud marsh," Hawthorne said.Sheriff Hawthorne said the DPS dive team will be joining the search for remains and the black box.The Coast Guard has also joined the search to find the three members that were on board at the time.