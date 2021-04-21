Human remains found during search for missing Amish teen in Lancaster County

Suspect held without bail as search continues for Amish teen

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Human remains have been found in connection with the search for a missing Amish teen from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

The FBI and East Lampeter Township Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police found human remains Wednesday during a search related to the disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, who vanished last summer after her family says she didn't come home from a church youth group meeting.

Police in Lancaster County are searching for Linda Stoltzfoos, an Amish teenager who went missing after a church service.



In July, Justo Smoker was arrested after a witness reportedly saw Stoltzfoos in his vehicle on the night she went missing.

Smoker was first charged with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment. In December, he was charged with criminal homicide.

"Prosecutors alleged that the passing of time, along with the complete cessation of all routine activities led to the inevitable conclusion that Linda was deceased and that Smoker caused her death," said the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

DA: Man charged with kidnapping, Amish woman feared 'harmed'



Wednesday's discovery marks the 10-month anniversary since Stoltzfoos disappeared.

The Lancaster County Coroner will examine the remains to determine an identification, as well as the cause and manner of death.

