Human remains found in car pulled from Salem River

SALEM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey State Police have recovered human remains in a car pulled from the Salem River on Thursday afternoon.Around 12 p.m. divers pulled a mangled car from the river in the area of West Broadway Road.State police confirm the remains of an adult were found in the vehicle. It's unclear how the car ended up in the water.An autopsy will be conducted by the Southern Regional Coroner's Office.