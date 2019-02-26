Human remains found in Center City

Human remains have been found beneath an overpass along the Schuylkill River in Center City Philadelphia.

The remains were discovered around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday at 24th and Market streets, just off of the Schuylkill River Trail

Police say they received a call from a homeless passerby leading them to the location.

At this time, police are not able to determine if the remains are male or female or how long the remains had been left at the scene.

Sources, however, tell Action News the remains appeared to be almost a skeleton which would mean they had been at the location for quite some time.

Police are trying to determine if foul play was involved.

Action News is told the medical examiner will be out on the scene later in the day.

The investigation is ongoing, but traffic is not impacted.

