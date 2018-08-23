Hundreds mourn man killed in police-involved shooting in Tacony

Hundreds of mourners gathered Wednesday night in memory of the man Philadelphia police shot and killed on Monday.They held a vigil for 36-year-old Jeffrey Dennis at the scene of the deadly showdown at Hegerman Street and Princeton Avenue in Tacony.An undercover drug unit was trying to serve a warrant on Dennis when they say he drove his car at officers in an attempt to flee.Three officers were hurt, and another opened fire, killing Dennis.Commissioner Richard Ross says investigators are scrutinizing surveillance video that shows the confrontation, to see if the shooting was justified.------