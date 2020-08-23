Hundreds of firefighters battle massive 6-alarm blaze in Tioga-Nicetown; 1 firefighter injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than a hundred firefighters are battling a six-alarm fire in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia Sunday morning.The fire broke out at a warehouse on the 3300 block of Stokley Street just after 2 a.m.The fire is so large that it could be seen from miles away. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof as part of the building collapsed.The city-block long building reportedly houses a paper company called Treco Fibematics. The opposite end of the building is said to be owned by Temple University and houses administrative offices.Officials said one firefighter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the hospital. So far there are no reports of any other injuries.The city-block long building reportedly houses a paper company called Treco Fibematics. The opposite end of the building is said to be owned by Temple University and houses administrative offices.It is unclear at this time if the structure was occupied at the time of the blaze.The building is located in an industrial park, so there has not been a need to evacuate area homes at this time.