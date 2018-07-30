Hundreds of teens fight, damage property near Temple University, police say

Hundreds of teens cause chaos in North Philly. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A large crowd of teenagers got into a fight and caused damage to property in North Philadelphia near Temple University on Sunday night, police said.

Police were called around 7:30 p.m. to reports of the crowd, estimated to be hundreds of teenagers, gathered in the area of West Jefferson and North Broad streets.

"They encountered several hundred kids out there. Young teenagers. The teenagers were actually fighting each other," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

Police say some teens stormed the Wendy's fast-food restaurant near the Liacouras Center and one other business, flipping over tables and chairs. They fought and disrupted traffic.

"During the course of police trying to interrupt all this, the rocks were being thrown at the police," Ross said.

One rock shattered the window of a police vehicle.

During the course of the melee, one teen was knocked unconscious and taken to the hospital; another suffered minor injuries in a fight.

"Like in a lot of instances, I'm sure it wasn't all of them, but it's enough to create a chaotic situation and that's what we don't need," Ross said.

The scene was cleared by 10 p.m. There were no arrests.

It is not clear if the gathering was set up on social media like previous similar incidents.

