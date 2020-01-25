Hunger Harness 2.0 takes game day to a whole new level

The new design of the Hunger Harness takes game day to a whole new level.Last year we introduced a new contraption designed to make it easy to shovel Super Bowl snacks into your mouth without ever having to stand up.This year's model of the Hunger Harness has a thermal pouch to keep your food warm while you wear it, as well as a portable buffet tables, a built-in drink compartment and a hands-free straw.The harness also comes with an integrated dip tray for two sauces.The design includes a built-in paper towel holder and a small trash can so you truly never have to get up.The detachable neck pillow helps you recover from the food coma.You can get all of that for just $3.99.