Elderly man beaten, gagged inside Hunting Park home on New Year's Eve has died

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A violent home invasion investigation in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section has now turned into a murder case.It happened sometime between 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 3 a.m. on New Year's Day inside a home on the 3900 block of North Fairhill Street in the city's Hunting Park section.Police say the 83-year-old victim's daughter and son-in-law came home to find the man bound and gagged on the living room floor."He was bound and gagged. He did receive what appeared to be several strikes from either a fist or a blunt object," said Lieutenant Robert Brockenbrough with the Philadelphia Police Department earlier this month. "That could have been my parent, and I would want something done."On Tuesday, Philadelphia Homicide Captain Jason Smith confirmed the victim died.Police said someone or some people got away with at least one black safe filled with a large sum of cash and documents.Police aren't sure if the man was targeted, but they didn't see any signs of forced entry.Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.