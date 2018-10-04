GAS LEAK

Residents shelter in place due to possible gas leak in Hunting Park

Crews respond to gas odor in Hunting Park. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 4, 2018.

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
Residents in a Philadelphia neighborhood are being told to shelter in place as authorities investigate a strong smell of gas.

Police say they started receiving calls about the odor shortly before 6 a.m. from people living near the intersection of Rising Sun and West Luzerne avenues in Hunting Park.

The Philadelphia Fire Department and PECO crews have been called to the scene to search for the source of the possible leak.
