PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a man was shot and carjacked in Hunting Park after leaving a bar.
This happened just before midnight as the 31-year-old man and his girlfriend were leaving Barcode Bar and Lounge on Hunting Park Avenue.
Officers say as they got into their car, someone rear-ended them.
A man from the other car got out, shot the driver, and then drove off in the man's car.
The victim is stable this morning.
Man shot after leaving bar in Hunting Park
Officers say as they got into their car, someone rear-ended them.
SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News