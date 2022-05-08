shooting

Man shot after leaving bar in Hunting Park

Officers say as they got into their car, someone rear-ended them.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a man was shot and carjacked in Hunting Park after leaving a bar.

This happened just before midnight as the 31-year-old man and his girlfriend were leaving Barcode Bar and Lounge on Hunting Park Avenue.

A man from the other car got out, shot the driver, and then drove off in the man's car.

The victim is stable this morning.
