Hurricane Delta strengthens to Category 2 as it moves toward Gulf of Mexico, forecast to hit US late Friday

Delta is continuing to gain strength and could reach Category 4--sustained wind speeds of 130-156 mph--as early as Tuesday night.
As of the 5 a.m. update, Hurricane Delta is located about 420 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. It is moving 15 mph west-northwest.
Hurricane #Delta is now a Category 2 hurricane and headed toward the Gulf Coast. Possible landfall sometime late on Friday. #txwx #lawx #mswx #alwx #flwx pic.twitter.com/TVX1yQrbNJ— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) October 6, 2020
Delta is expected to make landfall, potentially as a major hurricane, sometime late Friday into early Saturday.
If that happens, Delta would be the first-ever hurricane named after a Greek letter to strike the U.S. mainland.
The forecast has the storm possibly reaching Category 4 strength around the Yucatán Penisula and then weakening some before making landfall. At this point, it's expected to make landfall in the U.S. somewhere between the Louisiana-Texas border and the Florida Panhandle possibly late Friday.
In addition to Delta, post tropical cyclone Gamma is currently located at the North Yucatán Penisula.
Gamma is moving slowly southwest. As the storm continues inland it will bring some periods of heavy rainfall. The storm has maximum winds of 35 miles per hour but dissipate by Wednesday.
