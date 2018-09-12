HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence supplies scramble: Video shows chaotic scene at NC Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

It got chaotic at a North Carolina Walmart as residents scrambled to stock up on supplies ahead of Hurricane Florence. (Jenetha Diamondz Satterfield via Storyful)

DURHAM, NC --
Things got chaotic on Tuesday at a North Carolina Walmart as residents scrambled to get water and other supplies ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Witness Jenetha Diamondz Satterfield recorded the scene in Durham as people pushed, shoved and tugged in efforts to get their cases of bottled water and other supplies while Walmart workers and security tried to keep order.

Despite the rush for supplies, Satterfield said no fights broke out in the store while she was there.

Click here for more about Hurricane Florence.
Related Topics:
severe weatheru.s. & worldhurricane florencedrinking waterhurricane
HURRICANE FLORENCE
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
Hurricane Florence remains Category 4, track shifts southwest
Passing through Philly: Passengers heading to/away from Florence
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
New Jersey Task Force One heads to North Carolina
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence remains Category 4, track shifts southwest
Passing through Philly: Passengers heading to/away from Florence
Fmr. lifeguard supervisor charged with indecent assault
Foles will be Eagles starting QB on Sunday, Pederson says
Four Montco doctors accused of illegally prescribing opioids
Man shot and killed in Feltonville
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
2 small earthquakes hit Berks County
Show More
Apparent murder-suicide in Upper Gwynedd Twp.; identities released
Teen dies after being shot inside Frankford restaurant
Police: Vehicle found in Olney hit-and-run that left girl, 9, injured
Pope summons bishops for abuse prevention summit
Police: Driver flees after crashing in Fairmount Park
More News