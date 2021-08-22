Central New Jersey bears early brunt of Henri as hundreds rescued from flooded homes

Cranbury and Jamesburg in Middlesex County were downright waterlogged under 8.91 inches and 7.96 inches of rain respectively, as of Sunday morning.
One Helmetta resident said she had lived there for 40 years and it's the worst flooding she has ever seen.
The blocks surrounding Railroad Avenue, John Street, and Willow Street were evacuated due to the storm.
Some residents were attempting to wade out of the water themselves Sunday morning but were being urged not to do so as the water was still rising.
Officials are telling residents to stay where they are until trained search and rescue teams can get to them.
At least 150 people were rescued by boat in Helmetta alone, WABC-TV reports.
Anyone who lives in the evacuated areas were told to go to the Helmetta Community Center.
"Fortunately all residents have been rescued safely -- we're concerned as high tide is supposed to rise, several homes are completely devastated by water throughout the first floor," Helmetta Mayor Chris Lavicek said. "We have a shelter in place for our residents at Spotswood High School where our students go to school."
Many residents who spoke with WABC said they were not expecting and not prepared for possible problems from Henri.
In addition to the unexpected path Henri took, residents said they were shocked by its behavior, first dumping a massive amount of rain in a short amount of time overnight and then triggering floodwaters that kept on rising all morning.
In Newark, significant flooding resulted in multiple vehicles submerged in flooded areas, mainly in the Ironbound section of the city and the industrial areas of the South and East Wards.
Newark firefighters rescued 59 adults and 16 children in seven incidents, and Newark Police have rescued 11 people in four incidents.
Meanwhile in Hoboken, the mayor's office said two pumps were put in after Sandy that take care of the northwest and south parts of the city. They were currently working, however, the water was outpacing the ability for the pumps to do their work.
The spokesperson said since the pumps have been placed, Henri was one of the worst storms to hit Hoboken.
Closer to the Philadelphia region, Mercer County felt the strongest impacts from the storm. The storm caused heavy flooding and road closures early Sunday morning.
Tropical Storm Henri made landfall Sunday on the coast of Rhode Island, knocking out power to over 100,000 homes and causing deluges that closed bridges, swamped roads and left many people stranded in their vehicles.
The storm was downgraded from a hurricane before reaching New England, leaving many to breathe a sigh of relief in a region that has not taken a direct hit from a hurricane in decades.
By Sunday afternoon, power outages affected over 78,000 customers in Rhode Island, 32,000 in Connecticut, 9,000 in Massachusetts and 4,000 in New York.