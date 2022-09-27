Hurricane Ian's strength captured by International Space Station cameras: VIDEO

It is on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.

The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Ian on Monday.

The storm is growing stronger after making landfall on the western tip of Cuba.

It is on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.

Tampa and St. Petersburg are among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

Forecasters say the storm surge could reach 10 feet.

Hundreds of thousands of people could face mandatory evacuation orders.

