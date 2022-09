Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian's winds, then refills

Rescuers have been pulling people from roofs as they work to respond to hundreds of calls for help since Ian - now a tropical storm marching across Florida - slammed the state's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane, its surge trapping residents and its monstrous winds and flooding rains leaving millions without power and many without drinkable water.

Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor.

Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the south.

Curious sightseers walk in the receding waters of Tampa Bay due to the low tide and tremendous winds from Hurricane Ian in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP

A number of people posted photos on social media of themselves and others walking out on the exposed sand and silt, despite warnings from local officials to stay back. Tampa Bay has a normal average depth of about 12 feet (4 meters).

The phenomenon of the bay emptying out also occurred in 2017 when Hurricane Irma caused another so-called negative surge, according to experts.

Because hurricane winds blow counterclockwise, the winds at the northern edge of Ian's circular system were blowing from east to west with such force that they pushed bay water into the Gulf of Mexico.

Water eventually refilled the bay.