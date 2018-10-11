Hurricane Michael Relief: What you can do to help

The images are evidence that Hurricane Michael showed no mercy as it barreled into Florida and other states down south.
After the storm, always comes the need for help.
While it's hundreds of miles away, locally, help is just a phone call away.
Greg Smore with PECO says crews are in standby mode.
"Right now what we are doing is participating in coordination calls with these mutual assistance groups we belong to, and what we are doing is asking those member utilities who are either in the path of the storm or have already been impacted: What do you need? What do you need to get your customers back online?" said Smore.
It's not just PECO, organizations like the Salvation Army and the American Red Cross are also keeping a close one the impacts of Hurricane Michael and say they are ready to respond at a moment's notice.
"We tend to do 14-day deployments in the Salvation Army, so that is two long weeks of probably very minimal living and working conditions and really just interacting with people who have just been through a major catastrophic life-changing experience," said Robert Myer of the Salvation Army.
If you want to help, both the Red Cross and Salvation Army say donating your time and money are the most effective.
SOT)) Monica Cryan - American Red Cross
"Sometimes people want to give food and clothing, but that here in Eastern Pennsylvania is very difficult for us to store, clean and sort through, so we just ask for monetary donations," said Monican Cryan of the American Red Cross. "That is the easiest and quickest way for the Red Cross to really mobilize your generosity."
The Salvation Army offers the following information for those who are looking to help:
Response efforts to this hurricane and flooding are expected to be costly and last for years. The best way to help after a disaster is to make a financial donation.
* Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)
* Donate by mail: The Salvation Army, PO Box 1959, Atlanta, GA (Please designate '2018 Hurricanes - Michael' on all checks.)
* Donate online :https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn
* Donate by text: Text STORM to 51555 to receive a donation link for easy mobile giving
Additonal resources are available at the following website:
https://www.redcross.org/
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Hurricane Michael Relief: What you can do to help
HURRICANE MICHAEL
More hurricane michael
Top Stories