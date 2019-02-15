Husband accidentally runs over wife, killing her in Lehigh Valley

A husband is reeling from a tragic accident in the Lehigh Valley after police say he ran over his wife.

The fatal incident happened around 3 p.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Anna Marie Street in Palmer Township.

Police say 66-year-old Terry Mitchell let his wife Debra out of the vehicle.

She then apparently fell to the ground, possibly due to a medical issue, while walking toward the back of the car.

Police say Debra was out of view of her husband and Mitchell ran over her as he backed out of the driveway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have ruled this tragedy an accident.

