Husband and wife accused of stealing crabs

Matthew Ewing & Patricia Ewing

A husband and wife in Delaware have been arrested for allegedly stealing crabs from a commercial crabber.The News Journal of Wilmington reported that Matthew and Patricia Ewing were arrested Friday. They live in Frederica, which is about an hour south of Wilmington.Matthew Ewing is a licensed Delaware commercial crabber himself. He and his wife, both 35, were charged with one count each of theft under $1,500 and 22 counts each of lifting a commercial crab pot belonging to another commercial fisherman and unlawful taking of shellfish.The alleged crimes were investigated by Delaware Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police officers. They did not state where the alleged theft occurred.Matthew Ewing was released on a $2,300 unsecured bond. Patricia Ewing was released on a $1,100 unsecured bond.------