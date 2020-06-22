Husband and wife shot in front of children in Southwest Philadelphia following altercation, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man is dead and his wife is in critical condition after a shooting on a Southwest Philadelphia street early Monday.
It happened around 12:25 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Vogdes Street.
Police said both were shot outside of their house by a person known to the family.
They were both taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. Police said the 42-year-old man subsequently died there.
According to investigators, an argument preceded the shooting.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
