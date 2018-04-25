U.S. & WORLD

Husband of Southwest flight victim speaks out

Husband of Southwest flight victim speaks out.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. --
The husband of an Albuquerque woman killed in a Southwest Airlines jet that blew an engine says he told their children about her death at their church school.

Michael Riordan told ABC News in one of his first interviews since his wife's death that he asked his children to take a knee then told them, "mommy's not coming home, guys."
1 dead after jet blows an engine; woman nearly sucked out.



Jennifer Riordan, a well-known figure in New Mexico in community relations and communications, died last week on a flight heading from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Dallas. The flight made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after its engine blew in midair and shrapnel hit the plane.

Retired nurse who helped Southwest victim



Riordan says he told his two young children they all were going to live the rest of their lives "with mommy in our hearts."


The medical examiner said Riordan's official cause of death was "blunt impact trauma to head, neck and torso."
