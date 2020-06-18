Hydrant gushing water for days turned off in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire hydrant in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia that had been gushing since Tuesday was finally turned off on Thursday morning.

Water from the hydrant on the corner of North Hollywood and Oakdale streets poured into the roadway, despite neighbors saying they reported it to the city.

"A lot of water going to waste. A lot. Per minute," resident Natasha Wansley pointed out.

Katira Williams added, "My water- really really low, and it's never been like that."

Residents said the city had opened it on Tuesday to clean the storm drains.

Ozzie Reese said crews cleaned out a few of the drains, but when when one "got stuck, they stopped."

Wandley said she even saw someone bathing in the water, since water pressure was so low in some homes.

"Coming out here washing up, coming out here with body wash," Wandley exclaimed.

Residents said firefighters tried to shut off the water on Wednesday, but couldn't because the part was stripped.

Then around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, the Philadelphia Water Department trucks arrived.

Crews dismantled the hydrant and put the water to a stop after about ten minutes before making repairs.

PWD confirmed that they received a call about the hydrant leaking on Tuesday, but said it was not given the proper priority in their system. They said once they were made aware of the error, a crew was mobilized and turned off the hydrant.
